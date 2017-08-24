President Aliyev allocates 2M manats to Qarabag FK

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 24

Trend:

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed an order allocating two million manats to Qarabag FK, which became the first Azerbaijani football club to reach the UEFA Champions League group stage.

The order recognizes Qarabag’s contribution to the development of football in Azerbaijan.

It describes the club’s qualification for the UEFA Champions League group stage as “a historic triumph of the Azerbaijani football.”