Uzbek President signs decree to support justice bodies

2017-08-24 18:05 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 24

By Kamila Aliyeva – Trend:

Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev signed decree “On improvement of the procedure for material, technical and financial support of activities of courts and justice bodies”.

The decree aims at further ensuring the independence of judiciary system, strengthening material, technical and financial support of courts, justice bodies and institutions as well as creating proper conditions for their activities.

The Development Fund of the Judiciary and Off-budget Foundation for the Development of Justice Bodies and Institutions will be created, according to the decree.

The sources of income for Development Fund of the Judiciary will be deductions in the amount of 16 percent, coming from payment of fines and state duties for cases, as well as deductions in the amount of 24 percent from money collected from enforcement proceedings, with the exception of collection of tax debts due to sale of the debtor's property.

The incomes of the Off-budget Foundation for the Development of Justice Bodies and Institutions will be formed by deductions from the sums of state duties levied by the registry offices in the amount of 16 percent, and by notaries - 8 percent.

Some 80 percent of the funds levied by the justice bodies for the state registration of non-state non-profit organizations, lawyers' bureaus, firms, colleges, symbols of a non-governmental non-profit organization, accreditation of employees of non-governmental non-profit organizations that are foreign citizens will also be used as a source of income.