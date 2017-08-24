Uzbekistan, India confirm trade cooperation as priority

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 24

By Kamila Aliyeva – Trend:

An Uzbek delegation headed by Foreign Minister Abdulaziz Kamilov had a meeting with Indian Minister of Commerce and Industry Nirmala Sitharaman in Delhi Aug. 23, according to a message published on the Uzbek Foreign Ministry’s website.

During the talks, attended by Uzbek Foreign Trade Minister Elyor Ganiev and other members of the delegation, it was noted that the priority areas of Uzbek-Indian relations include increasing and diversifying bilateral trade.

Bringing investment cooperation to a qualitatively new level was also high on agenda of the meeting.

The sides discussed cooperation in details and confirmed mutual interest in building up supply of goods and services, and creating competitive modern products in Uzbekistan using advanced technologies.