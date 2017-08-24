Iran’s imports from EU increase by 46%

European countries exported over 2.772 million tons of goods, worth $3.399 billion, to Iran during the first four months of current Iranian fiscal year (started March 20, 2017).

The Islamic Republic’s imports from Europe registered an increase by 46 percent in terms of value and a rise by 53 percent in terms of volume compared to the preceding year, according to the latest statistics released by Trade Promotion Organization of Iran (TPOI).

Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) ranked second among various economic regions from where Iran’s imports came during the four-month period. Tehran imported some 1.644 million tons of goods, worth $3.225 billion, from the OIC countries during the four-month period. This is 34 and 3 percent less in terms of volume and value respectively, compared to the same period of last fiscal year (March 20-July 21, 2016).

