Iran attracts more Western tourists

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 23

By Fatih Karimov– Trend:

At least 1.148 million tourists visited Iran during the first three months of current fiscal year (March 20-June 21), Abdolreza Mohajerinejad, an official at Iran's Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts and Tourism Organization said.

The figure indicates a fall of 9.6 percent, compared to the same period of preceding year, said Mohajerinejad, the director of the Tourism Development and Planning Office of Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts and Tourism Organization, ISNA news agency reported, Aug. 23.

The fall is mostly related to the decreasing number of tourists from Iraq and Persian Gulf states, he said.

Nonetheless, the number of tourists from the EU and US visiting Iran is increasing, Mohajerinejad added.

Without unveiling the exact number of Western tourists, who visited Iran in the period, Mohajerinejad stated that, during the 15-month period from March 2016 to June 2017, their numbers rose by 56.6 percent, year-on-year.

Over 4.911 million tourists had visited Iran during the last fiscal year (ended March 20, 2017), indicating a fall by 2.5 percent year-on-year, he said.

The number of tourists from Iraq and Persian Gulf states registered a fall of 9.9 percent in the one-year period, according to Mohajerinejad.

Meanwhile, Iranian officials had announced earlier that, the number of tourists’ in-flow over the last year had surged by 33 percent, to reach six million visitors.

Iran’s annual income from tourism, over the last fiscal year, has increased by 11 percent to $8.3 billion.

The figure for the preceding year stood at $7.5 billion.