Iranian-Russian tourist groups exempted from visa

2017-08-25 04:30 | www.trend.az | 0

Deputy Head of Tourism Department of Tehran's Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts and Tourism Organization (ICHHTO), Ali Rafiei said on Thursday that tourist groups who mind to pay a visit to Iran and Russia are now exempted to obtain visa, IRNA reported.

Speaking to IRNA, he said in order to ease exchange of visits between the two countries nationals and promotion of tourism industry, the two sides officials agreed to lift visa for exchange of mass tourists.

The plan reads that tourist groups comprising five to fifty people are now exempted from acquiring visa, he said.

He called travel agencies and tour operators who would like to conduct tours to Russia to send their documents to ICHHTO no later than August 30.