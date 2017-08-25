2 PKK terrorists killed in eastern Turkey

2017-08-25 05:53 | www.trend.az | 0

Two PKK terrorists were killed in the eastern Van province on Thursday, according to a statement from the governor's office, Anadolu reported.

The statement said gendarmerie and police forces identified a group of PKK terrorists who arrived in the Gurpinar district in Van.

The gendarmerie conducted an air-supported operation targeting the group, which killed two terrorists, the statement added.

More than 1,200 people, including security personnel and civilians, lost their lives since the PKK resumed its armed campaign against Turkey in July 2015.