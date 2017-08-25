SOCAR subsidiary allots 65 tons of fuel to tackle fires in Georgia

2017-08-25 09:17 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 25

By Maksim Tsurkov – Trend:

SOCAR Georgia Petroleum LLC, a subsidiary of Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR, has allotted 65 tons of fuel to fight the fires in the Borjomi-Kharagauli National Park, SOCAR said in a message, Aug. 25.

All SOCAR subsidiaries in Georgia joined the “Let’s Save Borjomi Forests” action, initiated for combating the fires, according to the message.

“In particular, SOCAR Georgia Petroleum allocated 45 tons of aviation fuel, 10 tons of gasoline and 10 tons of diesel fuel to fight the fires. The company's employees also expressed willingness to participate in the restoration of the forests, destroyed by fires on the territory of two hectares.”

Earlier, under the order of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, the Ministry of Emergency Situations has sent a special rescue group, rigged with fire-fighting equipment, to Georgia to help in extinguishment of forest fires in Borjomi-Kharagauli National Park.