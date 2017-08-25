Bankers of CIS, Europe to meet in Baku

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 25

By Azad Hasanli – Trend:

Baku will host a meeting of the International Coordination Council of Banking Associations of Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), Central and Eastern Europe on Oct. 26, a source in Azerbaijan’s financial market told Trend, Aug. 25.

According to the source, activity of financial ombudsman institution is the main issue to be discussed by the participants of the event.

“Representatives of banking sectors of the CIS, as well as Georgia, Moldova, Montenegro, Serbia and other countries plan to exchange experience in the field of financial ombudsman institution’s activity, as well as to discuss other topical issues, currently existing in the financial sphere,” the source said.

The International Coordination Council of Banking Associations of CIS, Central and Eastern Europe, which is also called the International Banking Council, includes banking associations of Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Russia, Serbia, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Ukraine, Montenegro, as well as the Banking Association of Central and Eastern Europe (BACEE), the CIS Financial and Banking Council, as well as the Financial and Banking Association of Euro-Asian Cooperation.