The future of the Iranian energy sector (exclusive)

2017-08-25 10:32 | www.trend.az | 1

Tehran, Iran, Aug 22

By Mehdi Sepahvand – Trend:

Considering the fact that a capable minister, with major plans, is handling the affairs of Iran’s energy sector, the future of that sector looks very bright, Mohammad Said Ansari, former first deputy chairman of the Energy Commission of the Parliament told Trend, Aug 22.

"It is the source of much hope that we have good plans in place…. Minister Bijan Zanganeh is also one of the most prominent oil ministers in the world, with bright thoughts," said, a former Member of the Parliament (MP), Ansari.

Zanganeh, describing his plans for his four-year tenure ahead, had recently said that, he will prioritize "important contracts", which would bring Iran the technological know-how and the financial investments needed.

Ansari noted that, during the upcoming four years of the new administration, Iran can play a very important role in the world’s energy market.

"Therefore we need to prioritize projects related to tapping and recovering the energy resources, as well as marketing," the MP noted.

"Attracting foreign investments and technology is a priority for us in the oil industry, whether it is done for shared or for already operational fields to increase the oil production," Zanganeh said during a live television interview on state TV, Aug 20.

Zanganeh, who has received the parliamentary approval on Sunday, will stay on as the Oil minister. He has been credited with the increase in Iran's crude oil output.

Zanganeh has also won praise for his multi-billion-dollar deal with France's Total to develop the world's largest gas field – South Pars.

Iran needs approximately $200 billion investment in oil and gas production and development, as well as refineries’ upgrade. Roughly 65 to 75 percent of that investment needs to come from the foreign sources, according to the minister.