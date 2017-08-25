Uzbek Senate appoints chairperson of Constitutional Court

2017-08-25 11:00 | www.trend.az | 0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Aug. 25

By Demir Azizov – Trend:

The Uzbek Senate appointed the new staff of the country’s Constitutional Court during its plenary session on Aug. 25, said the Senate’s press service in a message.

Meanwhile, the Senate has appointed Bakhtiyor Mirbabaev as chairperson, and Askarjon Gafurov – as deputy chairperson of the Constitutional Court.

After the enforcement of the June, 2017 law on making amendments to the Constitution, aimed at strengthening the independence of the Constitutional Court, the powers of the Constitutional Court’s previous composition were terminated.

The amendments envisage the expansion of the Constitutional Court’s powers and the further democratization of its formation.

Meanwhile, it is established that members of the Constitutional Court are allowed to serve two terms, by maintaining the current five-year term of office. Age limit for judge candidates is increased from 30 to 35 years, and the maximum age of a judge was set at 70 years.

The Constitutional Court has been given the right to determine the compliance of the legislature, besides presidential orders and decrees, with the Constitution. With that, constitutional laws, laws and ratifications of international treaties are signed by the head of state after the verification by the Constitutional Court.