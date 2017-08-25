“Opening Turkey-Armenia border is out of question” (Exclusive)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 25

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Opening of the Turkish-Armenian border is out of the question, Egemen Bagıs, Turkey’s former minister for EU affairs, told Trend.

He was commenting on possible talks between Ankara and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) on Turkey's accession to the Eurasian Customs Union.

“Turkey will not take any steps that could hurt Azerbaijan's interests,” Bagıs said, adding that, the two countries are strategic partners.

Earlier, Turkish Economy Minister Nihat Zeybekci expressed his hope that, the country might start negotiations with the EAEU on accession to the Eurasian Customs Union in 2017.

Turkey closed the border with Armenia in 1993, in protest against its occupation of Azerbaijani lands.

