PM: Turkey urges Erbil to cancel referendum on independence

2017-08-25 12:18 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 25

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Turkey calls on Erbil to cancel the referendum on independence, the Turkish media quoted country’s Prime Minister Binali Yildirim as saying, Aug. 25.

Yildirim noted that, the decision to hold a referendum on independence of the Kurdish autonomy of Iraq is erroneous and dangerous.

Ankara stands for the integrity of Iraq, said the prime minister.

Earlier, Devlet Bahceli, leader of Turkey’s opposition Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), said that in case of necessity, Turkey must perceive the realization of the independence referendum in Iraq’s Kurdish Autonomous Region as a pretext for war.

He noted that, the realization of the independence referendum in Iraq’s Kurdish Autonomous Region seriously damages the interests of Turkey.

The referendum on the Kurdish autonomy’s independence is scheduled for Sept. 25.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @rhafizoglu