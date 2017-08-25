Important decisions made in Turkey amid state of emergency

2017-08-25 12:23 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 25

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

A number of changes have been made regarding Turkey’s MPs, in line with the decisions taken amid the state of emergency in the country, reads a message on the website of the Turkish Resmi Gazete (Official newspaper).

In order to strengthen responsibility measures and security, possible investigations on current and former MPs may be initiated, the message said. With regards to current MPs, investigations may be launched both before and after the parliamentary elections.

It was further noted that Turkish intelligence chief can testify in court only upon the order of the country’s president.

The message also stated that the National Intelligence Organization of Turkey will become subordinate to the presidential administration.

On July 15, 2016, Turkish authorities said a military coup attempt took place in the country as a group of servicemen announced about transition of power to them. However, the rebelling servicemen started to surrender July 16 and Turkish authorities said the coup attempt failed.

More than 250 people were killed during the attempted coup.

Shortly after the prevention of the coup attempt, on July 20, the state of emergency was introduced in Turkey for a period of three months. After this, the state of emergency was three times extended for three months.