Uzbekistan gets membership in IRENA

2017-08-25 12:26 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 25

By Kamila Aliyeva – Trend:

Uzbekistan became a member of the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) on Aug. 24, according to the information published on IRENA’s official Twitter account.

The membership in the agency is open to the states which are members of the United Nations and to regional intergovernmental economic integration organizations.

The International Renewable Energy Agency is an intergovernmental organization that supports countries in their transition to a sustainable energy future, and serves as the principal platform for international cooperation on renewable energy.

Currently, 152 countries are members of the agency while 28 states have started the formal process of becoming members.