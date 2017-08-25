Referendum in Erbil can not be reason for war, says Turkish PM

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 25

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

The referendum on the independence of Iraq’s Kurdish Autonomous Region can not be a reason for war between Ankara and Erbil, Turkish media outlets cited Prime Minister Binali Yildirim.

“War is only possible between two countries and Turkey does not recognize the Kurdish Autonomous Region as a state,” said the PM.

Earlier, Devlet Bahceli, leader of Turkey’s opposition Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), said that in case of necessity, Turkey must perceive the realization of the independence referendum in Iraq’s Kurdish Autonomous Region as a pretext for war.

He noted that, the realization of the independence referendum in the Kurdish Autonomous Region seriously damages the interests of Turkey.

Iraq’s Kurdish Autonomous Region is expected to hold an independence referendum on September 25.

Earlier, Masoud Barzani, head of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) in northern Iraq, had warned that opposition to the referendum would be met with “a bloody war”.

Meanwhile, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had said that the Kurdish administration of Iraq will regret if it holds an independence referendum.

“Iraq’s integrity is a priority for Turkey,” noted Erdogan, adding that a referendum on independence of the Kurdish autonomy means the beginning of Iraq’s disintegration.

