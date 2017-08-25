Ilham Aliyev: Qarabag’s victory is a victory of Azerbaijani state, youth, patriots

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 25

Qarabag’s victory is a historic one, said President Ilham Aliyev as he met with the squad of Aghdam’s Qarabag football club, which qualified for the UEFA Champions League group stage.

“This victory is of tremendous importance and meaning. It is not just a sporting victory, it is a victory of our state, Azerbaijani youth and patriotic people,” noted President Aliyev.

“We achieve victories both on battlefield and on sports grounds,” said the president. “Similarly, in April of last year, the hero Azerbaijani soldiers showed great courage and freed some of our lands from occupiers. Life is now in full swing on these lands. Our people have returned to the lands liberated from occupation. Now they live and create there. The flag of Azerbaijan is now flying over these lands.”

“I am sure that every patriotic citizen of Azerbaijan and millions of Azerbaijanis living abroad wholeheartedly rejoiced at your victory, were proud of the fact that an Azerbaijani team, especially a team named Qarabag, is one of the strongest teams in the world and Europe today,” added Ilham Aliyev.