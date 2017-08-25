Azerbaijan eyes to expand wine exports to China

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 25

By Azad Hasanli – Trend:

Azerbaijan intends to expand exports of wine to China, said Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Foundation (AZPROMO).

This issue was earlier discussed by winemakers from more than ten local companies at a meeting in Baku.

Azerbaijan’s trade representative in China Teymur Nadiroglu, who also participated in the meeting, informed the entrepreneurs about the Chinese wine market.

Azerbaijani companies signed an agreement in 2016 to deliver 500,000 bottles of wine to China. The agreement was reached during international exhibitions in Hong Kong and Guangzhou.

In 2016, Azerbaijan exported wine products worth $3.5 million to China, Vietnam, Japan, South Korea, the US and a number of European countries.

According to Azerbaijan’s State Customs Committee, trade turnover with China amounted to $775.9 million in January-July 2017.