Gunmen attack mosque in Afghan capital

2017-08-25 14:35 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 25

Trend:

Gunmen attacked a Shia mosque in the Afghan capital of Kabul on Aug. 25, police said, the Independent reported.

The police are reporting that there are sounds of explosions and gunfire at the scene of the attack but details are sketchy.

There was no immediate information on any casualties.

Police official, Mohammed Jamil, says the gunmen are still inside the mosque in Qala-Najara, a northern neighbourhood of Kabul, which was crowded with worshippers bowed in Muslim Friday prayers.

Jamil says that Afghan security forces have surrounded the mosque but are not advancing or pushing into it to prevent more casualties.