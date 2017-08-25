Activity of Uzbek people’s reception offices enshrined in law

Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Aug. 25

By Demir Azizov – Trend:

The Senate (upper house) of the Uzbek Parliament has introduced amendments to the law “On appeals of individuals and legal entities” on enshrining the legal status of people’s reception offices and virtual reception office of the Uzbek president, according to the information service of the Senate.

It was earlier reported that the work of people’s reception offices and virtual reception office of Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev was introduced into the system of state administration on the initiative of the president.

During the discussion, the Uzbek senators noted that this law is one of the most important components of the policy pursued in the country. The essence of this policy was defined by President Mirziyoyev, who said that it is not the people who should serve state bodies, but the state bodies which should serve the people.

According to the amendments, the law will be applied not only to Uzbek state bodies, as it was before, but also to the organizations created by the state or with its participation, financed from the state budget and which render public services to citizens.

The law has defined legal principles for considering citizens’ appeals, such as timeliness and completeness of handling of the appeals, inadmissibility of bureaucracy and red tape, transparency in the activity of state bodies and officials when considering appeals, and enshrined the mechanisms for implementing these principles.