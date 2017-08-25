Azerbaijan’s trading house in Belarus helping expand exports (PHOTO)

2017-08-25 16:18 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 25

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

Azerbaijan continues taking measures to expand exports to Belarus, and the Azerbaijani trading house in Minsk plays an important role in this, said Economy Ministry of Azerbaijan in a message Aug. 25.

“Despite that little time has passed since the opening of the trading house, 84 tons of fruit and vegetable products, as well as 8,000 bottles of olive oil, 2,700 bottles of pomegranate juice and more than 1,200 tea boxes were exported to Belarus,” says the message.

Moreover, the trading house signed agreements with several major Belarusian trade companies with the aim of organizing the sale of products imported from Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijan’s trading house was opened in late May in Minsk. Currently, alcohol products, natural juices, jams and other products are presented there. The task of the trading house is to assist entrepreneurs in establishing direct ties with foreign suppliers, to conduct research and study in order to determine what goods are demanded and can be supplied by Azerbaijani businessmen to Belarus.

This is the first trading house that Azerbaijan opened in a foreign country. The second trading house is expected to be opened in Russia.

According to Azerbaijan’s State Customs Committee, trade turnover with Belarus totaled $79.08 million in January-July 2017, some $8.25 million of which accounted for the export to Belarus.

Azerbaijan exports nuts, fruits, vegetables, olive oil, vegetable oil, sugar and other products to Belarus.