Fight against drug addiction one of Turkey’s priorities - Erdogan

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 25

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Fight against drug addiction is one of priorities for Turkey, the country’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said, Turkish media reported Aug. 25.

He said that the youth is the future of Turkey.

“Measures to combat drug dealers have been stepped up in Turkey in recent years,” Erdogan said.

He noted that drug dealers are a kind of killers of children.

It should be recalled that Bonzai (cheap synthetic drug) is the most widespread of drugs among teenagers in Turkey. More than 400 people die annually as a result of using the Bonzai drug.

According to the ministry, Istanbul ranks first in consumption of Bonzai drug in the country.

More than 300,000 people have been detained in Istanbul for using and selling drugs over the past four years.

