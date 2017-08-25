FM: Azerbaijan ready for talks to change status quo in Karabakh conflict

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 25

Trend:

The L'Aquile, Muskoka and Los Cabos statements by the presidents of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chair countries reflected the key elements of a step-by-step settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict on the basis of the Helsinki Final Act, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov said, commenting on the recent statement of the interim US co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group, Richard Hoagland.

“These elements also constitute the fundamental basis of the updated Madrid principles. The same principles have been also emphasized by the United States co-chair, Richard Hoagland. The very first step in the sequence of principles, which are complementary to one another, is the withdrawal of Armenia’s troops from the occupied territories around the Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan. With the elimination of the fact of occupation, return of internally displaced persons to their native lands and implementation of necessary security measures should be ensured. It should also be noted that Armenia does not implement the demands of the relevant UN Security Council resolutions on the conflict,” said the FM.

“If the Armenian side admits that these principles are not new and they are accepting them, then substantive negotiations should be started to discuss the details. The Armenian people will be able to benefit from the cooperation opportunities that conflict resolution would create,” he added.

“The Azerbaijani side has repeatedly stated that it is ready for serious negotiations to change the current status quo, which is considered as an unacceptable by the heads of state of Minsk Group Co-chair countries, and to ensure the soonest settlement of the conflict and the lasting peace in the region.”

Earlier, during the round-table in Washington, Hoagland said that territorial integrity is an important part of the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

There can be no settlement without respect for Azerbaijan’s sovereignty and the recognition that sovereignty over these territories must be restored, he added.

He also pointed out that an enduring settlement will have to recognize the right of all IDPs and refugees to return to their former places of residence and ensuring international security guarantees.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces have occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan’s territory, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh region and the surrounding districts.