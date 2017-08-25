Germany is crossing the line, says Turkish FM

2017-08-25 18:42 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 25

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said Aug. 25 that Germany was pushing its limits at a foreign ministers’ meeting between Turkey, Poland and Romania, Yeni Safak reports.

“Germany is crossing the line. There is no benefit in populist remarks ahead of elections,” said Cavusoglu in response to German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel’s comments claiming that Turkey would never become an EU member state.

“It is clear that in this state, Turkey will never become a member of the EU,” said Gabriel in an interview with the Bild newspaper.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel had previously stated that Berlin would make no extra effort to maintain the customs union with Turkey.