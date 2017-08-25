AZ EN RU TR
Rovnag Abdullayev elected as IJF Executive Committee member

2017-08-25

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 25

Trend:

Rovnag Abdullayev, president of Azerbaijan Judo Federation (AJF), has been elected as a member of the Executive Committee of the International Judo Federation (IJF), the AJF told Trend Aug. 25.

He was elected Aug. 25 in Budapest at the IJF Congress during a voting to determine a new composition of the IJF Executive Committee for the next four years.

Heads of all national judo federations and well-known sports personalities took part in the IJF Congress.

The voting also unanimously elected Marius Wieser as the IJF president. He was the only candidate for that position.

