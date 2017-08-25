In 2017, Nar significantly reinforced its network in Azerbaijan’s districts

In order to provide the subscribers with convenient and uninterrupted mobile communications and internet services, Nar successfully continues the process of installing its new base stations on Azerbaijan’s territory.

Thus, to ensure the growing demand in usage of communications and internet services of customers residing in the various regions of Azerbaijan, the mobile operator installed a total of 194 new 3G stations in regions during the year 2017. Starting from January of this year, Nar installed and launched the new base stations on the territory of such districts as Bilasuvar, Dashkasan, Fuzuli, Qabala, Ganja, Goranboy, Goygol, Quba, Qusar, Hajiqabul, Imishli, Ismayilli, Jalilabad, Khachmaz, Khizi, Kurdamir, Lankaran, Saatli, Sabirabad Salyan, Shaki, Shamakhi, Shabran, Siyazan and Tovuz.

It should also be noted that Nar continues to strengthen its network coverage at territories, liberated from the occupation. Several months ago, the company announced the installation and launch of a base station which will operate for Jojugh Marjanli village of Jabrayil province. Thus, the Nar customers are now able to use 3G and 2G services at those territories. Staying loyal to the principles of advantageous pricing and provision of high-quality services, the mobile operator will continue implementation of works, aimed at strengthening its mobile network.

Currently the mobile network of Nar consists of more than 6,000 base stations, covering 93 percent of the country’s territory, which allows the operator to provide high quality services to its customers. Visit nar.az for more detailed information about the mobile network and base stations of Nar.

“Azerfon” company has started its operations on March 21, 2007, under the “Nar Mobile” brand name, and within a short period of time became one of the leading companies of the telecommunications and mobile communication industry of Azerbaijan. The “Nar” brand name was later selected as the symbol that resembles the cohesion of the rich cultural and historical heritage of Azerbaijan with the modern life. Nar was the first company in the country to introduce 3G technology and provide the customers with a wide 4G network coverage.