Iran Marine Industries Organization unveils new watercraft gearbox

2017-08-25 | www.trend.az

Tehran, Iran, Aug. 25

By Mehdi Sepahvand – Trend:

Iranian Defense Ministry’s Marine Industries Organization has unveiled a new domestically made two-speed gearbox to be used in watercraft.

Speaking about the new product, the Marine Industries Organization’s managing director, Rear Admiral Amir Rastegari said propulsion systems are a major part of vessels and manufacturing them is a sign of advancement, Tasnim news agency reported Aug. 25.

He noted that the gearbox was designed and manufactured at the Marine Industries Organization, adding that all of its components were made in the country.

Iran has been relying on domestic capabilities to develop all sorts of military equipment in recent decades, ranging from watercraft to drones and missiles.