Uzbekistan to increase prices for domestic rubbish removal

2017-08-25 19:49 | www.trend.az | 1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Aug. 25

By Demir Azizov– Trend:

The prices for domestic rubbish removal will increase in Tashkent by 9.4 percent starting from September 1, Uzbekistan’s Makhsustrans LLC reported.

The company has set the cost of rubbish removal at 3,500 soums for each person per month compared to the current 3,200 soums.

For budgetary and self-supporting organizations, the removal of one cubic meter of solid household waste will cost 41,990 soums compared to the current 38,390 soums. The previous increase in prices for this type of public utilities took place in November 2016, when the prices grew 6.6 percent.

The official exchange rate for August 25 is 4,183.67 soums/$1.