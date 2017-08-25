Kyrgyz parliament approves new PM

2017-08-25 20:52 | www.trend.az | 1

Kyrgyz MPs supported the candidacy of Sapar Isakov for the post of the country’s prime minister, the Kabar news agency reported Aug. 25.

The decision was made Aug. 25 during an extraordinary session of the parliament.

Thus, 97 MPs voted to support Sapar Isakov and 5 were against.

Also, the MPs supported the new structure, composition and program of the government.

During his speech, Sapar Isakov spoke about his program "40 steps to the future”. He said that the main emphasis will be made on developing the economy, social security and creating favorable conditions for the population.

The MPs wished Sapar Isakov success and said that will expect the result from the new government in 100 days.

The new prime minister is the youngest head of the Kyrgyz government. He is 40.