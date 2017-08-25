Information products for children to be age-rated in Uzbekistan

2017-08-25 20:54 | www.trend.az | 1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Aug. 25

By Demir Azizov– Trend:

The Senate (upper house) of the Uzbek Parliament approved the law “On protecting children from information harmful to their health” Aug. 24, Trend’s correspondent reported from the Senate meeting.

According to the law approved by the senators, from now on, information products will be labeled according to age categories (7, 12, 16 and 18), this is while some products will be labeled as prohibited for distribution among children.

The list of banned information products includes those inducing minors to gambling, prostitution, vagrancy or begging, as well as to the use of drugs, tobacco and alcohol. The list also mentions information that incites children to committing an action that poses a threat to their life or health, justifying violence, cruelty and wrongful behavior.

The Uzbek interdepartmental commission for the affairs of minors will deal with the labeling.

The law approved by the senators in accordance with the established procedures will be sent to Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev for signing.