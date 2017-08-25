Uztrade JSC creates Trading House in Delhi

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 23

By Kamila Aliyeva – Trend:

Uztrade JSC under Uzbek Foreign Trade Ministry established a Trading House in Delhi in order to increase the volume of export deliveries and strengthen its position on the Indian market, according to the information published on the website of Uzbek Foreign Ministry.

Within the framework of Trade House operation, a permanent exhibition-sale is being created in the form of a show room, where consumer and food products of Uzbek producers will be presented.

In general, following the visit of Uztrade JSC to India, contracts were signed for the supply of legumes, licorice root, textile and other products from Uzbekistan for a preliminary sum of $30 million. The deliveries are planned from September.

The parties agreed to constantly increase the volume of trade on mutually beneficial bases.

A business forum between the delegations of Uzbekistan and India with the assistance of the India-CIS Chamber of Commerce was held in Delhi Aug. 22.

One of the main issues on the agenda of the talks was the discussion of strengthening trade and economic cooperation as well as increasing and improving the system of mutual deliveries of products.