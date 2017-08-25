Uzbek Senate approves law on business ombudsman

2017-08-25 20:56 | www.trend.az | 1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Aug. 25

By Demir Azizov– Trend:

The Senate (upper house) of the Uzbek Parliament approved the law “On the authorized representative (ombudsman) for the protection of rights and legal interests of business entities under the country’s president” at a plenary session Aug. 24, according to the information service of the Senate.

It was earlier reported that in May 2017, Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev by his decree established an institution of the business ombudsman and instructed his apparatus to draft the relevant law together with the interested ministries and institutions.

In late July 2017, the Uzbek president appointed Dilmurod Kasimov, who earlier served as the first deputy prosecutor for the Samarkand region of Uzbekistan, to the post of the business ombudsman.

According to the law approved by the Uzbek senators, the tasks of the business ombudsman are to participate in the implementation of Uzbek state policy in the field of entrepreneurship, protect the rights and interests of entrepreneurs, evaluate the impact of the adopted normative legal acts on the development of entrepreneurial activity and prepare proposals for improving legislation in this sphere.

The business ombudsman will exercise powers independently of Uzbek state bodies and their officials, and in his activity is accountable to the country’s president. The business ombudsman is appointed by the Uzbek president.

The document has been sent to the Uzbek president for signing.