US declaration of Iran’s non-compliance to create complications - expert

2017-08-25 20:57 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 25

By Kamila Aliyeva – Trend:

Trump administration, thus far, seems to put more emphasis on the nature of Iran’s regime than the previous administration, but still it is very hard to predict what exactly will transpire between the United States and Iran, Ambassador Ido Aharoni, a global distinguished professor at New York University's School of International Relations, told Trend.

“In other words - the main issue for the current administration is not necessarily how to engage Iran and bring back into the fold - but rather how to effectively sanction Iran from advancing their destabilizing programs,” he said.

An American declaration of Iran’s non-compliance with JCPOA will be a rather dramatic development since the agreement is not an American-only agreement but an international one, the expert noted talking about Trump’s recent remarks regarding possible refusal to recertify Tehran’s compliance with the nuclear deal in September.

“It will create a very complicated situation vis-a-vis all the other signatories to the agreement. In addition, we will have to observe very carefully how congress reacts to it,” he said.

The history of international relations and diplomacy is also the story of national self-interest, according to the expert.

“Countries do have a tendency to act according to what they perceive as their own self-interest, and protecting trade and commerce of your companies is included. The international challenge is to design a set of rules that applies to all,” he said commenting on the issue whether international players will support Iran or not.

Iran and the five permanent members of the United Nations Security Council – the United States, the United Kingdom, France, China and Russia – plus Germany signed the nuclear deal on July 14, 2015 and started implementing it on January 16, 2016.

The agreement limits Iran’s nuclear activities in exchange for, among other things, the removal of all nuclear-related bans against the Islamic Republic.

The US Congress requires the administration’s certification (every 90 days) of Iran’s compliance with the nuclear deal. Trump’s administration has already declared Iran in compliance, as required by law, twice during his tenure.

Nonetheless, Trump’s remarks forecasting that the US would declare Iran non-compliant when the next review is due in September, have cast shadow over the future of the landmark nuclear deal between Iran and the world powers.