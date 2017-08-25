Special forces raid in Somalia leaves 10 civilians dead

An attack carried out by Somalian and US forces in Lower Shabelle region of southern Somalia on Friday left 10 civilians dead, Sputnik reported citing local media.

The raid targeted a farm near Bariire settlement, Garowe Online news outlet reported, citing Ali Nur Mohamed, the deputy governor of the Lower Shabelle Regional Administration.

"We don't know yet the cause behind the deadly attack by the allied troops [that] targeted the farm, which belongs to a local farmer named Hussein Tabliq and why they killed the civilians," the official said as quoted by the media.

According to the newspaper, local residents are calling on the federal government to investigate the incident.