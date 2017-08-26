Azerbaijan, EU set to continue talks on common aviation area deal

2017-08-26 08:49 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 25

By Seba Aghayeva – Trend:

Azerbaijan and the EU plan to hold another round of negotiations on the Common Aviation Area Agreement, a diplomatic source told Trend.

The sides are expected to coordinate the final version of the agreement during the Baku meeting.

In July, Brussels hosted the second round of talks on the Common Aviation Area Agreement. From the Azerbaijani side, a delegation led by Director of the State Civil Aviation Administration Arif Mammadov took part in the negotiations.

Azerbaijani Deputy Foreign Minister Mahmud Mammad-Guliyev had earlier said that the country intends to conclude the negotiations on the Common Aviation Area Agreement before the Eastern Partnership Summit, to be held in Brussels in November.