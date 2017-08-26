Armenia continues violating ceasefire with Azerbaijan

Over the past 24 hours, Armenia’s armed forces have 145 times violated the ceasefire along the line of contact between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said Aug. 26.

Armenia’s armed forces were using large-caliber machine guns.

The Azerbaijani army positions in the Kohnegishlag village of the Agstafa district, Kamarli, Gaymagli, Gizilhajili villages and on nameless heights of the Gazakh district underwent fire from the Armenian army positions located in the Berkaber, Paravakar villages and on nameless heights of the Ijevan district.

Meanwhile, the Azerbaijani army positions in the Aghdam, Kokhanabi, Agbulag and Munjuglu villages of the Tovuz district were shelled from the Armenian army positions located in the Chinari, Aygedzor villages of Armenia’s Berd district.

The Azerbaijani army positions in the Geyali, Zamanli villages and on nameless heights of Gadabay district underwent fire from the Armenian army positions located on nameless heights of Krasnoselsk district.

Moreover, the Azerbaijani army positions were shelled from the Armenian positions located near the Armenian-occupied Goyarkh, Chilaburt villages of the Tartar district, Shikhlar, Bash Garvand, Javahirli, Garagashli, Yusifjanli, Marzili villages of the Aghdam district, Kuropatkino village of the Khojavand district, Ashagi Veysalli, Gobu Dilagarda, Garvand, Garakhanbayli, Gorgan, Kurdlar and Horadiz villages of the Fuzuli district, Nuzgar and Mehdili villages of the Jabrayil district, as well as from the positions located on the nameless heights in the Goranboy, Tartar, Aghdam and Khojavand districts of Azerbaijan.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces have occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan’s territory, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh region and the surrounding districts.