Yacht burns down in Turkey, 2 injured

2017-08-26 10:33 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 26

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

A tourist yacht has burnt down in the Turkish province of Mugla, the country’s media reported, Aug. 26.

According to the report, two tourists were injured in the yacht fire. It is reported that, the wounded are Turkish citizens and they were taken to the nearest hospital.

“The yacht caught fire as a result of an engine explosion,” the report noted.