Azerbaijan increases export of fruits, vegetables by over 60%

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 26

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

In January-July 2017, the export of fruits and vegetables of Azerbaijani origin grew by 62 percent in weight, compared to the same period of last year, Aydin Aliyev, head of Azerbaijan’s State Customs Committee, said at a meeting with exporters in the country’s Yevlakh district, the Committee reported.

He also stressed that, at present, Azerbaijan has paved its way to new major markets.

“$360 million worth of [Azerbaijan made] products had been exported to China,” Aliyev said. “These were not fruits and vegetables, but alcohol and non-alcoholic beverages, as well as other non-oil products, which in turn is related to the development of the non-oil sector. Other countries, in particular Bahrain, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia, also show interest in Azerbaijan’s food products.”