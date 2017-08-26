Turkey deploying additional troops to Syrian border

2017-08-26 11:54 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 26

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Ankara is deploying additional troops to the Syrian border in the Kilis province in the south of Turkey, the country’s media reported Aug. 26.

According to the information, rocket artillery systems have been delivered to the border with Syria.

It is also reported that, the Turkish armed forces were put in a state of high alert on the border with Syria.

Turkey has been deploying military equipment to the border with Syria since June 21. Military equipment is dislocated in Turkey’s south-central province of Kilis, which borders Syrian territories controlled by the YPG and PYD.

On Aug. 24, 2016, Turkish Armed Forces, with the support of the Syrian opposition, has launched the Euphrates Shield operation against the IS (Islamic State, aka ISIS, ISIL, Daesh) militants and liberated the city of Jarabulus, as well as the city of Al-Bab in northern Syria.