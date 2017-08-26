Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 26

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

The official exchange rate of Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) decreased by 0.0001 manats (0.0059 percent) last week.

Accordingly, the average rate was set at 1.70086 AZN/USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate Aug. 14 1.7007 Aug. 21 1.7008 Aug. 15 1.7007 Aug. 22 1.7008 Aug. 16 1.7008 Aug. 23 1.7009 Aug. 17 1.7008 Aug. 24 1.7009 Aug. 18 1.7008 Aug. 25 1.7009 Average weekly 1.70076 Average weekly 1.70086

The official exchange rate of manat against euro set by the CBA decreased by 0.0079 manats or 0.3952 percent last week.

Accordingly, the average AZN/EUR rate was set at 2.00428 manats.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate Aug. 14 2.0095 Aug. 21 1.9988 Aug. 15 2.003 Aug. 22 2.0081 Aug. 16 1.9972 Aug. 23 2.0003 Aug. 17 2.0035 Aug. 24 2.0075 Aug. 18 1.9963 Aug. 25 2.0067 Average weekly 2.0019 Average weekly 2.00428

The official exchange rate of manat to Turkish lira set by the CBA decreased by 0.0044 manats or 0.91 percent last week.

Accordingly, the average AZN/TRY rate was set at 0.48654 manats.

Official AZN/TRY exchange rate Aug. 14 0.482 Aug. 21 0.4835 Aug. 15 0.4829 Aug. 22 0.4862 Aug. 16 0.4808 Aug. 23 0.4864 Aug. 17 0.4837 Aug. 24 0.4887 Aug. 18 0.4822 Aug. 25 0.4879 Average weekly 0.48232 Average weekly 0.48654

Last week, the price of one ounce of gold decreased by 11.4365 manats or by 0.5189 percent.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2,193.61596 manats.