Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market

2017-08-26 12:14 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 26

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

The official exchange rate of Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) decreased by 0.0001 manats (0.0059 percent) last week.

Accordingly, the average rate was set at 1.70086 AZN/USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate

Aug. 14

1.7007

Aug. 21

1.7008

Aug. 15

1.7007

Aug. 22

1.7008

Aug. 16

1.7008

Aug. 23

1.7009

Aug. 17

1.7008

Aug. 24

1.7009

Aug. 18

1.7008

Aug. 25

1.7009

Average weekly

1.70076

Average weekly

1.70086

The official exchange rate of manat against euro set by the CBA decreased by 0.0079 manats or 0.3952 percent last week.

Accordingly, the average AZN/EUR rate was set at 2.00428 manats.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate

Aug. 14

2.0095

Aug. 21

1.9988

Aug. 15

2.003

Aug. 22

2.0081

Aug. 16

1.9972

Aug. 23

2.0003

Aug. 17

2.0035

Aug. 24

2.0075

Aug. 18

1.9963

Aug. 25

2.0067

Average weekly

2.0019

Average weekly

2.00428

The official exchange rate of manat to Turkish lira set by the CBA decreased by 0.0044 manats or 0.91 percent last week.

Accordingly, the average AZN/TRY rate was set at 0.48654 manats.

Official AZN/TRY exchange rate

Aug. 14

0.482

Aug. 21

0.4835

Aug. 15

0.4829

Aug. 22

0.4862

Aug. 16

0.4808

Aug. 23

0.4864

Aug. 17

0.4837

Aug. 24

0.4887

Aug. 18

0.4822

Aug. 25

0.4879

Average weekly

0.48232

Average weekly

0.48654

Last week, the price of one ounce of gold decreased by 11.4365 manats or by 0.5189 percent.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2,193.61596 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of gold

Aug. 14

2,187.2703

Aug. 21

2,203.8966

Aug. 15

2,180.8076

Aug. 22

2,198.9643

Aug. 16

2,160.5262

Aug. 23

2,184.2958

Aug. 17

2,164.6932

Aug. 24

2,188.4630

Aug. 18

2,185.7831

Aug. 25

2,192.4601

Average weekly

2,175.81608

Average weekly

2,193.61596

