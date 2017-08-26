Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market

2017-08-26 12:14 | www.trend.az | 0
Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 26
By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:
The official exchange rate of Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) decreased by 0.0001 manats (0.0059 percent) last week.
Accordingly, the average rate was set at 1.70086 AZN/USD.
|
Official AZN/USD exchange rate
|
Aug. 14
|
1.7007
|
Aug. 21
|
1.7008
|
Aug. 15
|
1.7007
|
Aug. 22
|
1.7008
|
Aug. 16
|
1.7008
|
Aug. 23
|
1.7009
|
Aug. 17
|
1.7008
|
Aug. 24
|
1.7009
|
Aug. 18
|
1.7008
|
Aug. 25
|
1.7009
|
Average weekly
|
1.70076
|
Average weekly
|
1.70086
The official exchange rate of manat against euro set by the CBA decreased by 0.0079 manats or 0.3952 percent last week.
Accordingly, the average AZN/EUR rate was set at 2.00428 manats.
|
Official AZN/EUR exchange rate
|
Aug. 14
|
2.0095
|
Aug. 21
|
1.9988
|
Aug. 15
|
2.003
|
Aug. 22
|
2.0081
|
Aug. 16
|
1.9972
|
Aug. 23
|
2.0003
|
Aug. 17
|
2.0035
|
Aug. 24
|
2.0075
|
Aug. 18
|
1.9963
|
Aug. 25
|
2.0067
|
Average weekly
|
2.0019
|
Average weekly
|
2.00428
The official exchange rate of manat to Turkish lira set by the CBA decreased by 0.0044 manats or 0.91 percent last week.
Accordingly, the average AZN/TRY rate was set at 0.48654 manats.
|
Official AZN/TRY exchange rate
|
Aug. 14
|
0.482
|
Aug. 21
|
0.4835
|
Aug. 15
|
0.4829
|
Aug. 22
|
0.4862
|
Aug. 16
|
0.4808
|
Aug. 23
|
0.4864
|
Aug. 17
|
0.4837
|
Aug. 24
|
0.4887
|
Aug. 18
|
0.4822
|
Aug. 25
|
0.4879
|
Average weekly
|
0.48232
|
Average weekly
|
0.48654
Last week, the price of one ounce of gold decreased by 11.4365 manats or by 0.5189 percent.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2,193.61596 manats.
|
Change in price of one ounce of gold
|
Aug. 14
|
2,187.2703
|
Aug. 21
|
2,203.8966
|
Aug. 15
|
2,180.8076
|
Aug. 22
|
2,198.9643
|
Aug. 16
|
2,160.5262
|
Aug. 23
|
2,184.2958
|
Aug. 17
|
2,164.6932
|
Aug. 24
|
2,188.4630
|
Aug. 18
|
2,185.7831
|
Aug. 25
|
2,192.4601
|
Average weekly
|
2,175.81608
|
Average weekly
|
2,193.61596