Turkey reveals launch date of its first submarine

2017-08-26 12:25 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 26

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Turkey will launch its first domestic submarine called “Piri Reis” in late 2018, the country’s media reported, Aug. 26.

According to the information, construction of the submarine started in October of 2015.

Turkey plans to build six more submarines until 2025, the report noted.

The cost of the project is not reported.