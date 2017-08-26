Azerbaijani oil prices for Aug. 21-25

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 26

By Maksim Tsurkov – Trend:

Average price of AZERI LT CIF, extracted at Azerbaijan’s Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli block of fields, was $53.91 per barrel on Aug. 21-25 or $0.82 per barrel more than the previous week.

The highest price of AZERI LT was $54.12 per barrel, while the lowest price was $53.72 per barrel, during the reported period.

Azerbaijan sells AZERI LT via the Turkish port of Ceyhan and Georgian ports - Batumi and Supsa. The oil is supplied to Ceyhan via the BTC pipeline and to Georgia via the Baku-Supsa pipeline and railway.

Average price of URALS (EX-NOVO), exported from Azerbaijan via the Novorossiysk port, was $50.17 per barrel on Aug. 21-25 or $0.56 per barrel more than the previous week.

The highest price for URALS was $50.38 per barrel and the lowest price was $50.03 per barrel on Aug. 21-25.

Azerbaijan sells the oil supplied via the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline through Russia’s Novorossiysk port.

Average price of Brent Dated was $51.91 per barrel on Aug. 21-25 or $1.44 per barrel more than the previous week.

The highest price for Brent was $52.08 per barrel and the lowest price was $51.61 during the reporting period.

