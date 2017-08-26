Uzbek FM, CIS Executive Secretary discuss upcoming events

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 26

By Kamila Aliyeva – Trend:

Uzbekistan’s Foreign Minister Abdulaziz Kamilov met with Executive Secretary of the Commonwealth of Independent States Sergey Lebedev who arrived in Uzbekistan to participate in international events in Samarkand Aug. 26.

He is expected to attend the conference "Central Asian Renaissance in the History of World Civilization" and the "Shark Taronalari" music festival.

During the meeting, topical issues of the agenda of the CIS as well as the preparations for the upcoming meetings of the Council of Heads of State (in Sochi), the Council of Heads of Government (in Tashkent) and the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Commonwealth countries were discussed.

The sides exchanged views on the promising areas of further development of cooperation between Uzbekistan and the CIS.