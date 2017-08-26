President Ilham Aliyev congratulates Moldovan president

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 26

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Moldova Igor Dodon.

“On behalf of the people of Azerbaijan and on my own behalf, I extend my most sincere congratulations to you and to all the people of your country on the occasion of the national holiday of the Republic of Moldova – Independence Day,” said President Aliyev in his letter.

“I believe that friendship and cooperation between Azerbaijan and Moldova will continue developing and expanding in the best interests of our nations,” noted the president.

“I wish you the best of health, success in your activities and the friendly people of Moldova peace and prosperity,” said the head of state.