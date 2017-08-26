Mehriban Aliyeva’s intelligence, humanity, solicitude towards her people - asset for Azerbaijan: Rachida Dati

2017-08-26 16:04 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug.26

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

The exceptional role of Azerbaijan’s First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva ensured the holding of the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games in Baku at the highest level, Rachida Dati, French politician and Member of the European Parliament, told Trend Aug.26.

“The 4th Islamic Solidarity Games were a real success and a record in the history of these Games. Three thousand athletes from 54 countries, 24 disciplines, 1,600 medals, and more than a billion spectators ... the figures speak for themselves. These Games were organized at the highest level, thanks to the relentless efforts and the exceptional vision of Mehriban Aliyeva as Chairperson of the Organizing Committee of the Islamic Solidarity Games in Baku”, she said.

Holding of this rare and exceptional event with the organizational activity of Mehriban Aliyeva is of great importance, noted Dati.

The fact that all the Muslim countries have responded positively to the invitation to participate in the Games demonstrates the indispensable role and leadership of Azerbaijan among all Muslim countries, as well as Mehriban Aliyeva’s role, said Dati, adding that these facts should not be overlooked.

She pointed out that these Games, based on four core values ​​- unity, peace, respect and excellence - have enabled Azerbaijan to send a clear signal of solidarity to everyone and bring together, through sports, Muslim countries.

These Games became the largest gathering of athletes from Muslims countries of the world, men and women, in a perfect and spectacular harmony, she said, adding that these Games have had a worldwide impact.

In Muslim countries, it was a moment, remembering that Islam is a religion, a culture, a way of life, of peace, communion, solidarity and fraternity, according to Dati.

She pointed out that this success is not accidental, as it is the result of the constant commitment of Mehriban Aliyeva to her work.

She has undertaken many actions upstream of these Games, especially for the event to be highly secured, for the participants and accredited media to be well received in Baku, said Dati.

The environment of tolerance and multiculturalism specific to Azerbaijan has allowed a friendly atmosphere during these Games, she added.

“Already in 2015, during the First European Games in Baku, the preparatory work and the important projects implemented in the Azerbaijani capital by Mehriban Aliyeva, then Chairperson of the Organizing Committee, had been welcomed and recognized all over the world,” said Dati. “These major sports events, as well as other other international forums on humanitarian and intercultural dialogue, demonstrate the geopolitical role of Azerbaijan. It also shows the willingness of President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva for Azerbaijan to always be a country of tolerance and openness.”

She noted that in Azerbaijan, a Muslim country, the way of life, the values ​​and the culture are based on the respect for others, the protection of people, tolerance and the European Festival of Tolerance, to be held in Baku on October 12, is the best example.

Further, Dati mentioned the tremendous work carried out by Mehriban Aliyeva as head of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.

Mehriban Aliyeva’s international authority is recognized around the world, said Dati.

“I have seen many times the dedicated commitment of Mehriban Aliyeva for her people and for promoting the cultural wealth of her country all over the world. Her intelligence, her humanity and her solicitude towards her people are a real asset for this great country,” she added.

Dati noted that through the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, the largest non-governmental organization in the South Caucasus, Mehriban Aliyeva is a tremendous support to culture, science, education and health.

“She has undertaken the restoration of many monuments such as the catacombs of Saints Marcellinus and Peter in Rome, numerous French churches and cathedrals, including the one of Strasbourg, and “Trapezitsa” Architectural Museum Complex in the city of Veliko Tyrnovo, Bulgaria. Mehriban Aliyeva has always been committed to protect the historical heritage in all areas: religious, historical, cultural, social,” Dati added.

Dati recalled that recently, the Foundation organized the 9th Gabala International Music Festival, which was a great success.

The activities of the Foundation, both in Azerbaijan and beyond, demonstrate the significant contribution of Azerbaijan to dialogues among civilizations, religions and cultures, she said.

“As a pillar of stability and development of the Caucasus, Azerbaijan can and must be a platform for the world in the future in terms of relations between religions and ethnic groups. Azerbaijan is one of the few countries in the world where many minorities have lived there for centuries in peace and protected,” added Dati.

She said the French authorities, through the French Ambassador to Azerbaijan Aurelia Bouchez, support these actions and contribute strongly to the strengthening of the bilateral relations between France and Azerbaijan - the year 2017 being marked by the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

The success of the cooperation between the regions and cities of France and Azerbaijan is due in particular to the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, which, as part of the project "Cultural values ​​of the pearl of the Caucasus - Azerbaijan", organized numerous exhibitions and concerts in 25 cities of France, according to Dati.

More than fifteen partnership agreements have been signed, in particular with the cities of Chablis, Champagne, Bordeaux and Cognac, she said, adding that these partnerships have made possible the organization of the first Wine Festival in Azerbaijan, which is a major international event.

Furthermore, she pointed out that economic cooperation between France and Azerbaijan is developing rapidly.

More than 50 French companies are present in Azerbaijan and numerous large-scale cooperation projects in the fields of energy, aviation, space industry, transport, environment, urbanization, agriculture are implemented, added Dati.