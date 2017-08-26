Customs laboratory opened in Azerbaijan’s Zagatala district (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 26

Official opening ceremony of customs laboratory of the Central Office of Customs Examination took place in Zagatala district of Azerbaijan.

The press service of Azerbaijan’s State Customs Committee told Trend Aug. 26 that the ceremony was attended by the Committee’s Chairman Aydin Aliyev, officials, entrepreneurs of the district and others.

Addressing the event, Mehriban Alizade, head of the Central Administration for Customs Examination of the State Customs Committee, said that the purpose of creating the laboratory is to increase the export potential of hazelnut and hazelnut products produced in the country, improve the business environment and facilitate the work of entrepreneurs.

An accurate laboratory analysis of the product, being grown in Azerbaijan, should be conducted in order to improve the export of high-quality hazelnut products.

It should be noted that hazelnut became the most exported agricultural product in 2016. Hazelnut products worth 105 million manats were exported last year.