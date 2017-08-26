Philanthropy of Azerbaijan’s First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva is global – Rob Sobhani

2017-08-26

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug.26

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

Philanthropy of Azerbaijan’s First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva is global, Rob Sobhani, director general of the Caspian Group Holdings, told Trend Aug.26.

Public work carried out by Mehriban Aliyeva, a large number of scientific and educational, humanitarian and cultural, social and environmental projects, implemented through the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, which she heads, shows that she has a very kind heart, noted Sobhani.

In addition, she knows exactly where charity is most needed at a certain moment, whether it is a school in Pakistan, or a school for severely disabled children in the Washington DC area, he said.

“So, whether it is Pakistan or the US, Mehriban Aliyeva has proven that her heart is big and her philanthropy is global. When I published an article about Mehriban Aliyeva’s kindness in the American media a few weeks ago, I had so many calls from American foundations wanting to cooperate with Mehriban Aliyeva and the Heydar Aliyev Foundation”, added Sobhani.

She is not just talking about philanthropy, she has actually done philanthropic work, he noted.

It is not words, it is deeds, said Sobhani, adding that this is what makes her unique as a statesperson.

Moreover, high-level organization of the fourth Islamic Solidarity Games in Baku once again showed that Mehriban Aliyeva is a visionary manager and a good organizer, who can easily cope with major events like this, said Sobhani.

“Hosting of the Islamic Solidarity Games in Baku was a message to the region and to the world, particularly the Muslim world that Azerbaijan is ready and able to host big events and it is a place where you can bring your family and feel safe,” he added.