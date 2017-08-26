MP: Inspecting military sites Iran's redline

Member of Parliament National Security and Foreign Policy Commission Ali Reza Rahimi said on Saturday that due to closure of Possible Military Dimensions (PMD) dossier any inspection from Iran's military sites is impossible as it is also the redline.

Speaking to IRNA, he said the new questions raised by the US for International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) on Iran's peaceful nuclear activities are regarded as uncommon interference in the activities of an international body.

The Islamic Republic of Iran within NPT additional protocol reports its peaceful activities to IAEA and all inspections to this end were in conformity with the protocol, he said.

Spot inspections have no place in this protocol and all inspections from Iranian nuclear sites will be conducted within supervisory protocols of the IAEA, he said.

Iran has had broad based cooperation with IAEA and has never made any violation within the body framework, he said.

Any inspection from Iran's military sites requires Iran's permission and since the PMD dossier is now closed such inspections are out of question, he said.