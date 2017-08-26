Eight people killed in British motorway crash during holiday weekend

Eight people died when two lorries and a minibus collided on one of Britain’s main motorways early on Saturday at the start of a busy bank holiday weekend, police said, Reuters reported.

Four others were injured in the collision just before 3.15 a.m. (0230 GMT) in the southbound lane of the M1 motorway near the English town of Newport Pagnell, 50 miles (80 km) northwest of London, the force added.

“All of the deceased were travelling in the minibus. The four taken to hospital were also travelling in the minibus of whom one is a child,” said Thames Valley police, adding that the vehicle was believed to have travelled from the Nottingham area.

Two men, the drivers of the two lorries, were arrested and remained in custody. Both are being held on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, while one of them has an additional count of driving with more than the permitted alcohol level.