Saudi coalition calls wrongful attack on Yemeni capital 'technical mistake'

2017-08-26 | www.trend.az

The Saudi-led coalition admits it has attacked a neighborhood in Yemeni capital Sana by mistake and blames Houthi rebels for the incident, Turki Maliki, the spokesman of the coalition said Saturday, Sputnik reported.

The coalition airstrike hit a residential area in the south of Sana on Friday, killing at least 14 people. Following the reports about casualties among civilians, the coalition announced that it had launched a probe into the incident.

"The technical mistake led to an unintentional incident because of Houthi [rebels] who set their military objects in residential neighborhoods, using the civilians as human shields," Maliki said in a statement.

​The spokesman noted that it was not a direct hit and expressed condolences to the relatives of the victims. He added that a special commission will assess the inflicted damage.